Congresswoman Alma Adams sworn into 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) made the following remarks Jan. 7 after getting sworn in by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as a member of the 118th Congress:
“I’m proud to officially begin my fifth full term in Congress today, and to serve as the dean of the seven members of the Democratic delegation from North Carolina.
“As Charlotte and Mecklenburg County’s congresswoman for the past eight years, I have been proud to secure significant victories for our region. Now, as Cabarrus County’s congresswoman as well, I will continue to work to represent every resident of our district, from the Catawba River to Charlotte to Concord.
“In the 118th Congress, I will continue to work on my “4 H” priorities – Healthcare, Higher Education, Housing, and Hunger. That includes my work as the co-chair of the HBCU Caucus and of the Black Maternal Health Caucus.
“House Democrats have a track record of delivering for American families: bringing our economy back to life in the wake of a deadly pandemic, making unprecedented investments in infrastructure, passing gun safety legislation, bringing manufacturing jobs back home, combating the climate crisis, and driving down the cost of life-saving prescription drugs. We are united and ready to continue to work on behalf of the American people.
“Finally, I was proud to vote 15 times – including casting the first vote ever for a Black Speaker of the House – for the Honorable Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House of Representatives. I’m honored to work with Minority Leader Jeffries and every member of Congress to move North Carolina and our country forward.”
