Condos may be redeveloped in Charlotte’s SouthPark area

CHARLOTTE – RD Southpark LLC wants to redevelop condos in the SouthPark area into a mixed-use development with commercial and residential uses as well as restaurants.
The nine-acre site is across the street from Morrocroft Apartments and The Colony Apartments. It’s hemmed in by Roxborough, Colony and Rexford roads.
The firm has applied for rezoning and is scheduled to present its project to the Charlotte City Council during the board’s Feb. 20 meeting.
The site plan calls for three development areas. The bulk of the parcel will be designated for between 10,000 and 60,000 square feet of commercial uses and restaurants as well as up to 730 multi-family residential units. The top slither of the parcel, which borders single-family homes, will have up to 24 townhome units.
The commercial portion of the parcel will not include car washes, gas stations and drive-thru windows.
Portions of the site may have buildings as high as 169 feet.
The project team is offering several transportation improvements, including a contribution of $250,000 toward the SouthPark Loop.
Other development projects in SouthPark
• Rezoning Petition: 2022-102 by Petit Philippe LLC has been placed on the consent agenda, which means likely approval with no discussion. This involves rezoning the site of the former Park Road Quick Cleaners at Park and Reece roads from general business to neighborhood business.
• Rezoning Petition: 2022-091 by Tim Pratt - Copper Builders LLC may be deferred to March 20. The request is to rezone 1.5 acres of Lynnwood Drive from multi-family to urban residential in order to develop up to 21 townhomes.
• Rezoning Petition: 2007-055 by The Ghazi Company has been withdrawn. This request was to rezone 1.82 acres off Providence Road (between East Barden Road and Jefferson Drive) from single-family to urban residential uses.
