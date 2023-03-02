CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has launched a new initiative that incentivizes student attendance.
The nonprofit was joined by Bank of America and the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 28 at Quail Hollow Middle School to kick off the Attendance+ program. Quail Hollow is one of the Title I schools in which CIS-Charlotte operates.
“Teachers and school personnel can provide outstanding curriculum and resources for our kids, but if the kids are not in school to take advantage of the information, learning does not take place,” said Men Tchaas Ari, CIS-Charlotte’s president and CEO. “The good news is that chronic absenteeism can be reduced when the community pulls together to intervene – and that is what we are doing with Attendance+.”
Attendance+ is a rewards-based program that incentivizes students to actively engage in learning. CIS-Charlotte leverages incentives and resources, such as tickets to sporting events and concerts, from community partners to motivate behavioral change and improve attendance.
The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America donated a coin-operated book vending machine for Quail Hollow Middle. Students can receive tokens for meeting individual attendance goals determined by school counselors and staff.
There will be opportunities for other companies to provide similar book vending machines in other Title I schools.
“Addressing absenteeism has to be the responsibility of the entire community, which is why Bank of America is collaborating with other corporations to find creative solutions,” said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “We and our partners are committed to providing the necessary resources for Attendance+ to help reduce absenteeism.”
Cotrane Penn, executive director of student wellness & academic support for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, said 29% of students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, which is more than twice as high as before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the academic year.
“CMS believes in partnering with students, families and the community to promote good attendance practices,” said Penn. “This creative approach to provide incentives and rewards to boost attendance is a welcome addition to the district’s current efforts to engage students and improve chronic absenteeism.”
CIS-Charlotte operates in 56 K-12 schools in CMS. The nonprofit places professional staff inside schools and establishes one-on-one relationships with students to help them overcome barriers in the classroom, at home and in the community. These barriers may include bullying, food and housing insecurity, or other inequities.
“We are grateful to the many corporate partners who are leaning into this initiative to support our kids,” said Ari. “It is going to take the entire community rallying together on students’ behalf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.