CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has launched its annual fundraising campaign, #AllInForKids, aimed at curbing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education by empowering students to stay in school.
Referred to as “the shadow pandemic,” students have suffered trauma, isolation and significant instructional loss during remote learning, which has exacerbated pre-existing challenges. The pandemic heightened disparities in employment and access to basic needs.
The Household Pulse Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau found that:
· 64% of Latinx and 57% of Black families report losing at least one income during the pandemic.
· 19% of Latinx and 20% of Black households reported experiencing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.
These are the families served by CIS-Charlotte, with 90% of CIS students identifying as Black or Hispanic, and 78% living in households earning less than $35,000 per year.
Research shows that family instability, such as losing an income stream or experiencing housing insecurity, can negatively affect children’s social-emotional, cognitive, and academic outcomes, according to CIS-Charlotte.
As part of the #AllInForKids Campaign, CIS-Charlotte will deploy an array of fundraising strategies including corporate and individual donors, peer-to-peer fundraising and the 2021 Week of Giving from Nov. 8 to 14.
Visit www.cischarlotte.org and www.bit.ly/AIFK2021 for details.
