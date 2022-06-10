CHARLOTTE – Live Laugh Give, A Night of Laughter… A Lifetime of Healing will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy a comedy show, live auction and dessert reception while hearing compelling stories of triumph from clients of Jewish Family Services.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. June 12 at Temple Beth El, 5101 Providence Road.
Elon Gold, who has made 10 appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’ and had a recurring role on the FOX hit "Bones," will headline the event. Gold was a writer/performer on ABC’s "The Dana Carvey Show" and has guest starred on "Frasier," "The Mentalist" and "Chappelle’s Show." He can next be seen opposite Larry David in a recurring role on the upcoming 11th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Jewish Family Services will also honor Kevin Levine and Louis Sinkoe for their service.
“This year we have the esteemed pleasure of recognizing Kevin Levine and Louis Sinkoe for their many contributions to JFS, the Jewish community and the greater Charlotte community,” said Howard Olshansky, JFS executive director and immediate past chairman of the Mecklenburg County Child Fatality Prevention and Protection Team.
The couple are both Charlotte natives and demonstrate their strong belief in giving and leaving the world and community a better place through their many actions and financial support.
For over 40 years, Jewish Family Services has been a one-stop shop, primary resource for those struggling in our community. It empowers people through four core competencies: emotional health and well-being, senior engagement, crisis response and assistance and community programs and education.
Call 704-364-6594 or visit jfscharlotte.org for details.
