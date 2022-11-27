FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin.
Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five three pointers, including three from McLaurin in that six-minute span. Despite a quick shooting start from the Royals, they shot 39% from the field and 28% from behind the arc.
George Mason (3-4) would counter with a 50% clip on the evening and 40% mark from deep. Leading 46-43 with 12 minutes remaining in the second half, George Mason went on a quick 9-0 surge increasing their lead to 55-43 which was the largest of the game.
George Mason also won the rebounding margin 36-33 as both teams earned 13 offensive boards. George Mason is the second team in the last two years to outrebound the Royals.
McLaurin led the Royals offense with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from behind the arc. The four made 3-pointers marked a new career-high for the junior as he played a career-best 34 minutes of action.
Sophomore guard AJ McKee scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists. Junior forward Jay’Den Turner finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kalib Mathews reached double figures for the third time this season as the sophomore finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.
The Royals will wrap up the month on Nov. 29 when they travel to Bowling Green State University for a non-conference tilt at the Stroh Center. Fans can tune in live on ESPN Plus. Queens will return home Dec. 3 when they welcome Paine College for a Winter Wonderland PJ Party inside Curry Arena.
