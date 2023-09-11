CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department attributes collaboration among its detectives and with other agencies in recovering 132 stolen vehicles throughout the city.
Lt. Warith Muhammad said CMPD formed a task force in April after noticing a trend of luxury vehicle thefts from car dealerships and homes. Officers were also recovering high-end vehicles stolen from outside of their jurisdiction. Most were Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers but they also included Audis, Mercedes-Benzs, Range Rovers, Cadillacs and BMWs.
“These high-end, stolen motor vehicles are believed to be connected to numerous other crimes throughout Charlotte and surrounding counties to include alleged homicides, vehicle fatalities, drive-by shootings, armed robberies and other property crimes, many of which are still under investigation,” Muhammad said.
The task force pulled detectives from across every division. It has also worked with as many as 50 jurisdictions in 11 states as well as federal agencies like the FBI, Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The collaboration has resulted in the recovery of 132 stolen vehicles valued at $11.5 million. Detectives have written more than 70 search warrants and seized $210,000 in cash, narcotics and 82 firearms, of which eight were reported stolen.
Because this is an active investigation, police did not get into specifics about the arrests or dealerships involved.
“There's still more to be done with this investigation,” Muhammad said. “But CMPD is incredibly proud of the work, the diligence and the
dedication of the officers and detectives and our federal partners in identifying a problem and working tirelessly to solve the problem.”
Capt. Bret Balamucki said some officers worked long days processing vehicles and securing search warrants. He said as the investigation continued, it opened different doors.
“It's not just auto theft,” Balamucki said. “It's criminal activity that also has a huge impact on our communities from the aspect of the violence used with these firearms that were seized. Every single firearm that was seized by this entire task force is one less in a criminal's hand.”
