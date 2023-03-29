CMS targets site for south Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has identified a site for a relief middle school in the south Charlotte area.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted March 28 to authorize the district to buy 20 acres for $11.7 million from a 114-acre site off Tom Short Road.
CMS has included a 54-classroom middle school to relieve Community House Middle, Jay M Robinson Middle and Rea Farms STEAM K-8 as part of its 2023 bond referendum request, which includes 30 construction projects for $3 billion. The escalated cost projected for the school is $92 million.
CMS will close on the deal after the property is rezoned. The 114-acre site is zoned for single-family residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.