CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will approach the county with nearly $3 billion in school construction needs.
The goal of building the 2024-2028 capital improvement plan has been to get a bond referendum on the November 2023 election ballot. CMS started with a list of needs in May 2022 spanning 125 projects with an unescalated value of $5.2 billion. The district trimmed the list down to 30 projects based on public feedback during its Feb. 28 meeting.
“What is crystal clear is the passion that exists for public education,” Superintendent Crystal Hill said. “There is a strong desire from all stakeholders for our students to thrive in a safe, innovative, inclusive student-centered environment that supports the development of independent learners. Creating and sustaining a great community requires investment.”
The capital improvement plan allows CMS to upgrade some of its oldest schools.
Southern Mecklenburg schools like Beverly Woods Elementary, Matthews Elementary and South Charlotte Middle are slated to get replacement buildings on their existing campuses. Albemarle Road Middle will get an offsite replacement. South Mecklenburg High School will see the final phase of work for an additional 100 classrooms. Cotswold Elementary and Park Road Montessori will also benefit from new spaces.
CMS also plans three new middle schools, including a 54-classroom building to relieve Community House, Jay M Robinson and Rea Farms Steam K-8.
District 3 rep Gregory “Dee” Rankin said the project list consists of schools all over the county.
“To some, this could look like a huge number,” Rankin said. “But our kids, our students, are worth it. This is an investment not only for now but for the future. Our students need this. Our families need this. Our communities need this.”
At-large member Jennifer De La Jara was the lone vote against the superintendent’s recommendation but that doesn’t mean she does not support a bond.
“In the end, I’ll be its biggest cheerleader but I’m voting no tonight to make a point that may not help us now but may give the community something to think about in the future,” De La Jara said Feb. 28. “The truth is I wish our approach would have been different and that we were asking for more.”
She notes that Wake County has invested nearly double in its infrastructure than Mecklenburg County in its schools over the past 22 years. She asked why there is a sustained resistance to invest in the community’s most vulnerable as new charter schools are built across the county.
One of the biggest challenges the district faces is the rising cost of construction. Rocky River High School cost nearly $52 million to build in 2010. Dennis LaCaria, who headed up the capital improvement plan, said CMS is building substantially the same school for 2024 at North Community House and Johnston roads for $130 million.
“We acknowledge that the list of 30 projects does not represent all of the facility needs for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” Hill said. “We also recognize that it is important that the role our school system serves in the greater Mecklenburg County ecosystem.”
CMS reps discuss construction list
Stephanie Sneed, District 4
“This investment is a worthwhile result in our students, a worthwhile result in our families, a worthwhile result in the shape of our city. Education and what happens in our buildings and that we have the appropriate facilities, they in turn shape our city. We need to make sure that we support this investment.”
Lisa Cline, District 5
“CMS has always been known as a world-class opportunity for education and we need to have world-class schools so our children can compete worldwide. This bond package is important. It is a lot of money in tough times, but if we don't provide for our children, things will get tougher.”
Summer Nunn, District 6
“My kids’ school happens to be on this list. I know how much time their teachers and principals spend dealing with building issues and how excited our staff is for the investment and newer facilities.”
Laksha Ramkumar, student advisor
“As a student who has dealt with mold on my science table and cracked floors and cracked walls, I know how much of a difference these make for the students."
