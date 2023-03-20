Every now and then, it’s important for everyone to reflect on their why. This is something I do often. My why is rooted in showing up every day with the spirit of excellence – not perfection – but excellence. And not for me but for the students, families and staff that we serve.
I have that same expectation for showing up every day with the spirit of excellence for all 19,000 employees and 141,000 students.
I have several priorities but tonight I’m going to talk about a few.
Children first. Every decision I make is a decision that I believe is in the best interest of children. Parents are our customers, people are valuable and community matters. My why has been reinvigorated and solidified over the past few weeks.
On March 2, Dr. (Matthew) Slota invited the cabinet along with several community members to celebrate Read Across America Week.
The moment we drove up, we experienced a children’s first environment. Staff members stood in the rain as they welcomed students and parents that dropped their students off. Dr. Slota greeted students from the front entrance but he didn’t look like Dr. Slota. He was dressed like Peterriffic ready to celebrate with students and staff.
I arrived early and was able to greet students and connect with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teachers. Every teacher exhibited a spirit of excellence as they were greeting students as they entered the classroom. They were prepared as routines were in place for students to begin learning the moment they entered.
The Winding Springs team assigned me to read to a different classroom but during my impromptu visit, a young man in Mrs. (Shyrese) Johnson’s pre-K class asked me to come back and read to their class. I did just that.
I’ve been in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 10 months and this was by far my favorite day – reading to Mrs. Johnson’s pre-K class.
Last Thursday, our Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation hosted Teacher Talks, which is similar to TED Talks.
Elizabeth Clarke from South Charlotte Middle, Taylor Glloyd from Highland Creek Elementary, Alicia Moss from J.M. Alexander Middle, Olivette Myers from Ranson Middle School and Hayley Rowley from Renaissance West STEAM Academy blew us away.
They sparked – that was the theme – inspiration in anyone who was in attendance.
Every news outlet in Charlotte should have been in attendance. You missed a world-class event. We’ll make sure you’re there next time.
I was personally touched by Elizabeth and Taylor’s talk. Thank you for your message of persistence, hope, grit and doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students.
In preparation for tonight’s (Student Outcomes Focused Governance report, I visited Independence High School, Cochrane Academy and Kennedy Middle School.
I do want to take a moment to highlight excellent teaching and student engagement during my visits.
At Independence High School, Mrs. Maria Hawthorne was teaching Math I to a multilingual classroom. The teacher is bilingual. There was evidence of relationships, high expectations, engagement and pairing students for collaboration.
At Kennedy Middle school, Kevin Sudimack, who is the principal, hired a virtual Math I teacher. The reason he did that was he could not find a really strong Math I teacher.
Virginia Sager worked at Kennedy Middle School. Her husband was transferred to Wilmington and called for a reference. He was able to hire her and she does virtual instruction for all Math I students, which is accelerated. He’s able to use an allotment to support a paraprofessional in that classroom, which frees up all of the eighth-grade teachers to focus on eighth-grade math – those same students who will be taking math I in high school next year – evidence of focus on our Student Outcomes Focused Governance.
I will add again that Mr. Sudimack is teaching Math II to his double accelerated eighth-grade students.
I also want to call out teachers who are taking a different route in education.
I met Myra Cannon who is a pre-K teacher at Winding Springs. She was in the banking industry and during the recession several years ago lost her job. She went to the local community college and then university. She is working on her second career in education teaching at Winding Springs Elementary.
We have two guest teachers at Kennedy Middle School.
Lamia Schenck, who is now an English language arts teacher. This time last year she was a security associate for the school. The principal said, ‘I think you would be a great teacher.’ She went through the guest teacher program, the residency program and is now teaching. Pashawn McCorkle is a guest teacher for science. Last year, she was a CATS bus driver and the parent of three students. She was doing such a great job coming in and volunteering on her days off and substitute teaching and she is now working on her degree to teach.
I’d like to thank our board members who supported and honored our nationally board-certified teachers.
We have roughly 10,000 teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. 2,393 are nationally board certified. There are 16,800 districts in the country. Out of 16,800 districts in the country, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools ranks fourth in the nation or the number of national board-certified teachers.
We are poised for greatness. High expectations each and every day – are students deserve it and our parents who are our customers are counting on us. Children first, parents are our customers, people are valuable and community matters.
Crystal Hill works as interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She shared these remarks during the March 14 school board meeting.
