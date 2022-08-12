CHARLOTTE – The ballot is set for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education race in November.
At least two new faces will join the board as District 3 member Ruby Jones and District 5 representative Margaret Marshall are not seeking reelection. District 1 rep Rhonda Cheek announced in May that she would not run again but she changed her mind.
• District 1: Rhonda Cheek (I), Melissa Easley, Hamani R. Fisher, Bill Fountain & Ro Lawsin.
• District 2: Thelma Byers-Bailey (I), Juanrique Hall & Monty Witherspoon.
• District 3: Gregory (Dee) Rankin & Steven Rushing.
• District 4: Carol Sawyer (I), Stephanie Sneed & Clara Kennedy Witherspoon.
• District 5: Lisa Cline & Trent Merchant.
• District 6: Summer Nunn, Sean Strain (I) & Michael Watson.
