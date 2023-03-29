CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has signed off on a partnership with the Town of Pineville over recreation space.
CMS is willing to let the town use the gym at Pineville Elementary when it is not being used by the school. In return, the school can use eight park facilities without paying shelter rentals and other fees.
The contract is for one year with automatic renewals.
Currently, the Town of Pineville operates gym space within Belle Johnston Community Center on Johnston Drive. Other recreational facilities include Canine Commons Dog Park, Jack Hughes Park, Little Sugar Creek Greenway, Pineville Hiking Trail, Pineville Lake Park and the splash pad. The splash pad is part of the joint-use agreement.
