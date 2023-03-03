CMS moves forward on Bruns Elementary construction

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approved a $17,975,005 contract with Edifice Inc. for the second phase of construction for the Bruns Elementary replacement school.
The second phase of construction includes work on the site, building and systems.
The 45-classroom replacement building is scheduled to open in August 2024. It is replacing a school built in 1969.
This was one of the projects approved in the 2017 bond referendum.
