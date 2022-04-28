CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools continues to engage the community regarding a relief school originally designed to relieve Elon, Hawk Ridge and Polo Ridge elementary schools.
The 45-classroom school is located within the Elon Park Elementary School boundary at 11000 Beau Riley Road.
“Polo Ridge has already been relieved so they are no longer going to be affected by the student reassignment but we do have an opportunity to add in Ballantyne Elementary School, which is currently overutilized,” said Claire Schuch, newly named student planning director for CMS.
CMS will present student assignment scenarios to the school board toward the end of May followed by a public hearing on June 14 and a potential vote on June 28.
Students will advance from the new school to Community House or JM Robinson middle schools and eventually Ardrey Kell High School.
School board members have requested staff consider the boundaries of the new elementary as it evaluates a South Charlotte Relief High School that is designed to relieve overcrowding at Ardrey Kell.
“The request of the community and their representative is that we actually consider those things together as we’re drawing them as opposed to we’ll set one based on some set of criteria which includes an assumption about the other,” Strain told Schuch during the April 26 board meeting.
While the plan is to finalize the elementary school boundaries first and take those into consideration for the high school, Schuch said both processes are running parallel with cross-communication happening between the two. Timelines would need to be considered.
The South Charlotte Relief High School is located within the South Mecklenburg High School boundary at 12218 North Community House Road. The 100-classroom high school is designed to relieve Ardrey Kell, South Mecklenburg and Myers Park.
Middle schools that may be impacted by the school include Community House, JM Robinson, Quail Hollow, South Charlotte, and Carmel middle schools as well as Rea Farms K-8.
Elementary schools that may feed into the school include Sharon, Olde Providence, McAlpine, Hawk Ridge, Ballantyne, Pineville, Endhaven and Rea Farms.
More than 180 people participated in a community session about the school. The district is using that feedback to compile frequently asked questions.
“Another thing that we learned at that meeting is that there are still a lot of questions and there are still a lot of concerns. We really need to take our time to pay attention to all these concerns. It is a big project and we want to make sure we are doing that justice.”
They’ve created a work group with reps from elementary, middle and high schools that will get additional community input and provide feedback on redistricting scenarios before they go to the public.
She projects the public hearing and board vote will happen in January and February of 2023. The school will open in fall 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.