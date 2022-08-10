CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh shared recommendations for attendance boundaries Aug. 9 for the future school designed to relieve overcrowding at Ballantyne, Elon Park and Hawk Ridge elementary schools.
The 45-classroom building, which will be within the same boundary as Elon Park, is one of three relief schools opening in 2023-24.
“Originally Polo Ridge was in this bond but they no longer need relief,” said Claire Schuch, the district’s planning director. “Ballantyne, on the other hand, is overcrowded and was able to get relief in this scenario.”
The scenario moves students along Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway from Ballantyne to Elon Park. This would include IMT Ballantyne, Legacy, Cooper Ridge, Riviera Condos and Providence Pointe communities.
The scenario would also assign eastern sections of Elon (along east of Marvin Road) and a small part of Hawk Ridge (along Ardrey Kell Road) to the relief school.
Schuch said this scenario would bring building utilizations for each school at a comfortable level. Estimated enrollment at opening include 654 students for the relief school, 625 for Elon Park, 582 for Ballantyne and 502 for Hawk Ridge.
The change would increase the commute time for students heading from Ballantyne to Elon Park by about five minutes, Schuch said. Students heading from Elon Park to the relief school would see a decreased commute.
Feeder patterns will remain the same at least until a new high school opens in the area in fall 2024.
Most students from the three schools advance to Community House Middle and then to Ardrey Kell High. Hawk Ridge students north of Bryant Farms Road advance to Jay M Robinson Middle before heading to Ardrey Kell High.
Dennis LaCaria, a planning consultant for CMS, said this work is being done in a broader context as CMS is revising a comprehensive plan with capital needs that will return to the board in February 2023 and go before voters in November 2023.
“The building is literally the scaffolding,” he said. ”In order to have a successful plan, we have to talk through the boundary changes that are necessary, the programmatic changes that are necessary and potentially even some policy changes that may be necessary to have those buildings do what they need to do.”
