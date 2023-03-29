CHARLOTTE – Several more schools in southern Mecklenburg County are slated to receive Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization units this year, which are marketed to improve indoor air quality.
Such units have increased in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has awarded a contract to Envirotrol LLC to install units at 46 schools and an administrative building for $713,768.31.
Schools getting the units include Ardrey Kell High School, Clear Creek Elementary School, Hawk Ridge Elementary School, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School, Pineville Elementary School, Rama Road Elementary School, Randolph Middle School and South Charlotte Middle School.
Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization units have already been installed at 282 sites throughout CMS.
