CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has seen a 42% increase in sexual assaults by mid-year 2021 than were reported at the same point last year.
Sgt. Allison Rooks, of CMPD's sexual assault unit, provided some context to the numbers during a July 21 briefing. Her work is focused on sexual assaults involving people ages 16 and older.
Midway through 2021, there have been 98 adult rape cases reported compared to 80 in 2020.
“It's important to remember, that of those cases, fewer than 10% are strangers – that the vast majority of the cases, the survivor and the suspect are known to one another,” Rooks said.
Three crimes were reported in Charlotte but happened in other jurisdictions. Ten of the cases were reported in 2021 but the crimes did not happen this year.
“A survivor can report at any point and that's a personal decision of whether they want to and when the right time is,” Rooks said.
CMPD has investigated 54 instances of sexual assault among victims 15 and younger compared to 28 in 2020. Rooks said many of the crimes against children involve family members and acquaintances.
Detective Jessica Hall, who investigates crimes against children, said in June that she believes the increase in sexual assaults against children was due to delays in reporting of assaults that occurred last year.
“Last year due to COVID-19, they were removed from student activities,” Hall said. “They were removed from school – removed from places where they have a trusted adult that they could tell what was going on at home or to them.”
Hall believes CMPD will see a ripple affect in reporting these crimes for years to come.
