CHARLOTTE – Police are still looking for information that could shed light on why one north Charlotte resident was shot and killed in her home May 31.
Alicia Drew, 21, was inside on Brook Drive around 12:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire. She was a biology student at Georgia State University who loved languages and reading.
“We believe they targeted the wrong home," said Bryan Crum, supervisor of CMPD's Violent Crimes Unit, during a July 7 press briefing. “We don't know who the people were looking for, but based on our investigation, it had nothing to do with Alicia and her family. That makes it all the more tragic."
This shooting is part of an unfortunate trend in Charlotte, where shootings into occupied dwellings, or SIODs, are up 27% from where they were this time last year.
Crum said these cases often stem from “a beef.”
Lt. Joan Gallant, of the North Division, summarized a half dozen more cases over recent months where bullets flew into the homes and cars of innocent bystanders, many of them young children.
“This is just a small snapshot of what happens when folks have what we all consider minor disagreements,” Gallant said. “They bring a gun in order to deal with their problems. They're disregarding the human life of everyone around them, because they're involving everybody – people who are at home, in their cars, going to school, doing their work, just trying to enjoy each other and live their lives – and now all of these children, all of these adults, have been traumatized.”
Earlier this year, detectives from CMPD's Gang Unit, SIOP Task Force and TRAP Unit came together to form the Crime Gun Suppression Team. In as many cases as possible, police are using firearms tools and lab analysis work to link people, guns and events to make arrests.
"Our frustration is for the community," Gallant said. "People shouldn't be afraid to play in their front yard or drive down the road because of the fear that somebody is going to shoot, even at somebody else and miss them."
“Alicia's family tells us she was somebody that would bend over backwards to help someone. Today, Alicia and her family need your help."
You can call 704-336-1600 to get in touch with Crime Stoppers, or leave a tip at 704-432-TIPS.
