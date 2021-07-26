CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has seen an increase in the number of firearms stolen out of vehicles.
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said during a July 14 briefing that the community needs to do a better job securing firearms.
“When those firearms are stolen out of someone's vehicle – out of someone's home – we're seeing those firearms back on the streets being used in the commission of a crime,” Jennings said.
CMPD Det. Adrian Johnson said July 21 that 554 firearms have been stolen so far in 2021 compared to 334 during the same span in 2020.
“Although there is no way to correlate the number of stolen firearms used in violent crimes with the (larcenies from automobiles) that are occurring, there have been several examples of those incidents happening with stolen firearms,” Johnson said.
He recounted an investigation headed by the Independence Division that saw the closing out of three armed robbery cases and the arrest of two juvenile robbery suspects in a spree that spanned more than two weeks.
Detectives served a warrant at one of those suspects' homes and found eight firearms, two of which were stolen out of vehicles, according to Johnson. One of the vehicles was unlocked. Another was broken into by force.
“We just want to stress to the community to never leave your firearms in your car, for one” Johnson said. “Always lock your doors, always keep your valuables out of sight and report any suspicious activity immediately when seen.”
CMPD's Firearm by Felon program is one tool used to keep guns out of felons' hands. The program pays out $500 cash rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of firearms.
CrimeStoppers has received over 1,900 tips this year that led to a 103 arrests and recovered 56 firearms, according to Johnson. Police have recovered 56 firearms this year – seven more than all of 2020, he added.
“A lot of times they don't have much to work with but we have to remember that any information we get is just a lead,” Johnson said. “It starts off as that and sometimes these investigation can take weeks, sometimes months.
