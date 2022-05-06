CHARLOTTE– The Charlotte Independent Brewers Alliance announced the creation of CLT Brewed Week, taking place May 6 – 15.
The weeklong celebration launches with the first-ever CLT Brewed Awards, a competition among CIBA brewery, cider and seltzer members across 10 beer categories judged by members of the Carolina BrewMasters homebrew club.
The week concludes with the penultimate CLT Rare Beer Fest on May 14 and finishes on May 15 with Whales for Wishes, an annual bottle share and rare beer raffle.
"The CIBA's goal for CLT Brewed Week in its inaugural year is modest, yet bold: deliver the Charlotte region a tradition that celebrates and appreciates not only its breweries, but equally, its legion of longtime and new-to-town craft beer fans," said Adam Glover, CIBA events committee co-chair.
"A beer city as established as Charlotte deserves a dedicated celebration considering how many people it employs, the positive impact it makes toward numerous charitable organizations and, of course, the appreciation of beers claiming national and international competition awards," continued Brandon Stirewalt, CIBA events committee co-chair.
An awards presentation on May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sugar Creek Brewing Company will name the winners of first, second and third place spanning 10 beer categories. The Crown Jewel winner (Best of Show) to be announced as well.
The full lineup of CLT Brewed Week events include:
May 6: CLT Brewed Awards — The winning beers and breweries across 10 beer categories, judged by members of the Carolina BrewMasters Homebrew Club.
May 7: North Carolina Brewers and Music Fest at Rural Hill — a three-hour beer tasting festival serves as the backdrop to live music. Visit ncbrewsmusic.com for full details.
May 8: Arts & Culture Day — Charlotte breweries host artists and musicians.
May 9: CLT Beer & Coffee Day — Enjoy a cold brew coffee or a coffee-infused beer at your local taproom, including a coffee IPA at Seaboard.
May 10: Collaboration Beer Release Day — Check out collaboration beer releases across the city, including "Hidey-Ho Neighbor!" A collaboration beer between Protagonist and Sugar Creek Brewing Co. and "Lenny on the Range" a juicy IPA collaboration between Southern Range and Lenny Boy Brewing Co.
May 11: Brewery Fitness Day — Take a fitness class at one of your favorite breweries. Birdsong, Petty Thieves and Cabarrus Brewing will be offering yoga classes.
May 12: Brewery’s Choice — Follow your favorite brewery, or discover a new taproom, to see what they have planned for the day.
May 13: CLT Pint Day — Pick up a one-of-a-kind commemorative pint glass from any CIBA member brewery taproom for only $1, featuring artwork from Justin Johnson from Fu’s Custom Tattoos.
May 14: CLT Rare Beer Fest— This event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts and feature more than 40 rare, vintage and one-off beers. Only 250 tickets sold with fewer than 100 remaining. Cost $50. Limited tickets are available here.
May 15: Whales for Wishes — The annual bottle share and rare beer raffle is returning after taking a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year’s event will be held at Resident Culture in South End. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish.
The full lineup of CLT Brewed Week events and descriptions can be found on cltbrewedweek.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.