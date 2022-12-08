CHARLOTTE –Charlotte residents can access city services by downloading the CLT+ app. After recent updates to CLT+ residents can now enjoy an even easier experience!
The free app is aN alternative to calling 311, helping residents avoid wait times by submitting requests directly to city staff in the appropriate department.
Residents can quickly connect to multiple city services, including:
Pay a water bill.
Schedule bulk waste pick-up.
Report a broken traffic signal.
Request sidewalk construction.
Report a lost pet.
The app also allows for feedback to city transportation teams, helping to improve service and reliability.
App users can check on an existing service request.
Residents can download the free CLT + app today in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
