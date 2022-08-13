CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will host its first community events this month to officially launch public engagement efforts that will shape the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan.
The city is committed to ensuring the plan reflects what the community wants for the future of local arts and culture. The planning team wants to hear from people across the area, whether they live, work, or play in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
All Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents are invited to the fun, family-friendly event at Silver Hammer Studios at AvidXchange, 817 Hamilton St., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. Attendees can expect:
• A welcome from Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer.
• Feedback stations where attendees can weigh in on the future of arts and culture in the Charlotte area.
• Music, arts and food from local artists and creatives.
• Information to take home and share.
Register to attend the in-person event and find more details on Eventbrite.
Additionally, a virtual community event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Attendees of this Zoom event will also inform the plan by sharing their perspectives on and priorities for local arts and culture. Register on Eventbrite.
Both events will be co-hosted by the city and its cultural planning consultants, Lord Cultural Resources and Civility Localized.
