CHARLOTTE – Residents who did not receive collection on Friday, Jan. 21, are asked to place their collection items (garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste) at the curb on Monday, Jan. 24.
Due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and inclement weather, approximately 5,000 customers did not receive collection Jan. 21. Those customers will receive priority collection Jan. 24.
Garbage, yard waste and bulk items will be collected on a regular schedule beginning Jan. 24.
Recycling collection will operate on a one-day delay for the upcoming week, beginning with customers who would normally receive collection on Jan. 24. Customers who will receive recycling collection this week should place their bins at the curb one-day late, and Friday customers will have their recycling collected on Saturday, Jan. 29. This direction does not apply to customers who received recycling collection between Jan. 18 and 21, since the upcoming week is not a recycling week for those households.
The week of Jan. 24 is green recycling week. Residents can find their day of collection, including their recycling week’s color, on the Mecklenburg County Geoportal. In addition to the geoportal, residents can find the 2022 Recycling Calendar on the Solid Waste Services recycling page.
