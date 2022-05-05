CHARLOTTE – Kimberlee Apartments is nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building, located at 1300 Reece Road, is described in its application as “one of Charlotte’s most distinctive and intact mid-twentieth-century Modernist apartment towers.” It was also one of the first cooperative apartments in North Carolina.
The Charlotte Historic District Commission must provide the opportunity for public comment to satisfy federal and state requirements for the nomination. The public hearing starts at 12:30 p.m. May 11. Residents are asked to email their name, email address and phone number to Cynthia.Kochanek@charlottenc.gov by 10 a.m. May 11 to participate.
The project is scheduled for presentation to the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee at its June 9 meeting. The committee will decide whether to recommend the nomination for submittal to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, for final review and listing in the National Register.
The National Register is the nation's official list of historic buildings, districts, archaeological sites and other resources worthy of preservation. More than 3,000 North Carolina properties are listed in the register.
Visit the Historic Districts Commission page to read more about Kimberlee Apartments.
