CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is granting $1.42 million to support nonprofits that offer training programs in education and workforce development to support technical or hard skills development.
The funded organizations will use the money to provide programs and services in target industries such as finance, technology, healthcare and professional services to residents impacted by the pandemic.
Six organizations received grants through the city’s Workforce Partner Support Fund:
• Atrium Health Foundation ($250,000)
• Do Greater Foundation ($250,000)
• E2D (Eliminate the Digital Divide) ($220,000)
• Latin American Coalition ($200,000)
• Per Scholas ($250,000)
• Urban League ($250,000)
Each awardee has identified a grassroots nonprofit partner to help carry out the work and receive 10% of the allocated funds.
“We’re excited to support a variety of organizations playing vital roles in propelling Charlotte’s evolving workforce,” said Christina Thigpen, deputy director of economic development, City of Charlotte. “These organizations are paving the way for under-resourced individuals impacted by the pandemic through programs focused on hard and technical skill building.”
Funds will be distributed in fall 2022 and used by Sept. 30, 2024.
