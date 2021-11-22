CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Thursday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday with Thursday customers receiving collection on Friday, Nov. 26 and Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Nov. 27. It is an orange recycling week.
Solid Waste Services offers collection updates via text. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.
Visit curibt.charlottenc.gov for details.
