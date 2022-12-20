CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday.
Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31. This will be a green recycling collection week.
• New Year’s Collection Schedule – Solid Waste Services will collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on the regular schedule from Jan. 2 to 6. This will be an orange recycling collection week.
• Christmas Tree Collection Schedule – Natural Christmas tree collection will begin on Jan. 2. Trees should be placed at the curb for yard waste collection. Trees should be free of lights, decorations, tinsel, etc. Artificial trees should be scheduled for bulky item collection. You can schedule bulky items by calling 311, visiting curbit.charlottenc.gov, or using the CLT+ app.
Solid Waste Services offers collection updates via text. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.
Visit curbit.charlottenc.gov for details.
