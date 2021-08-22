CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte's Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan is available for public review and comment through Sept. 20.
The city’s ADA Transition Plan is a document the city will use as guidance to become a more accessible city for all residents and visitors. Visit https://cltgov.me/adaplan or email charlotteada@charlottenc.gov to provide feedback.
After input has been received, the plan will be presented to the Charlotte City Council for adoption and approval.
In January 2019, the city selected Altura Solutions LLC, to assess and develop an transition plan for all city-owned facilities, services, programs and activities, ensuring compliance with federal and state laws.
The intent of the plan is to:
Identify physical and communicative barriers in the City of Charlotte's public facilities that could limit the accessibility of its programs, services or activities to individuals with disabilities
Describe the methods to be used to make the facilities, programs, services or activities accessible
Provide a schedule for addressing any barriers to achieve better accessibility
Identify the public officials responsible for implementation of the plan.
