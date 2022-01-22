CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will host a budget virtual listening session on Feb. 3, from noon to 1 p.m., to receive input from residents concerning fiscal year 2023 budget priorities.
This will be the first of three sessions that will continue through March 1. During these sessions, residents will be able to engage with staff, learn about the budget process and provide feedback on the city’s budget priorities.
Interested residents who would like to speak directly to city staff during the sessions must complete the listening session sign-up form or contact the City of Charlotte Strategy & Budget Department at strategyandbudget@charlottenc.gov.
Listening sessions will be held Feb. 3 (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.), Feb. 16 (6 to 7 p.m.) and March 1 (6 to 7 p.m.)
The sessions will be streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the GOV Channel.
Residents also have the opportunity to rank their priorities and share their thoughts by completing the FY 2023 Budget Survey.
