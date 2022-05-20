CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte released the first draft of the Strategic Mobility Plan on May 20..
The plan will integrate existing transportation plans and policies into one single plan, establishing new goals for mobility, modernizing current transportation policies and helping to align the 2040 Policy Map and the Unified Development Ordinance to better shape the city’s future.
“The Strategic Mobility Plan is a critical step in implementing the vision of Charlotte’s 2040 Plan to offer everyone in our city safe and equitable mobility choices,” said Liz Babson, director of the Charlotte Department of Transportation.
The city will host virtual engagement sessions on May 26 at 6 p.m. and May 31 at noon to welcome community feedback on the draft. The community may also leave comments directly in the draft on the city’s Strategic Mobility Plan Public Input page or email feedback to charlottedot@charlottenc.gov. A public hearing for the Strategic Mobility Plan is scheduled during the June 13 city council meeting, followed by council consideration for adoption on June 27.
Visit charlottenc.gov/smp to learn more.
