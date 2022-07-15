CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is launching a new round of funding for the Workforce Partner Support Grants program, providing $1.5 million to increase access to training programs in financial and professional services, technology, manufacturing, transportation and healthcare industries.
The grant program is offered as part of the city’s $60 million American Rescue Plan Act funding for community support, $16 million of which is slated to fund workforce development and employment programs.
Grants will be awarded to nonprofits that offer training programs in education and workforce development to support technical or hard skills development. Training program participants must be Charlotte residents, at least 16 years old and impacted by the pandemic.
Applications will be accepted from July 15 to 29. View eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions and the application.
