CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council members on June 13 approved an update to a program known as neighborhood traffic calming, to no longer require a petition signed by homeowners and property owners before a speed hump or multiway stop can be added to eligible residential streets.
Prior to the change, the city required a resident to submit a petition indicating support from 60% of property owners within 1,200 feet of the speed hump or stop.
Through this change, the city intends to make it more equitable for neighborhoods throughout Charlotte to get the tools they need to calm traffic.
“Previously, a person requesting traffic calming measures may have had to go door-to-door in order to return a successful petition,” said Angela Berry, who manages the city’s Vision Zero program to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries. “This placed the burden of traffic calming on the public, and it could be difficult in neighborhoods that are not formally organized or have a high number of renters.”
Charlotte Department of Transportation will send postcards to the street’s neighbors informing them of the coming traffic-calming measure: a speed hump, a multiway stop or both. Neighbors will have 45 days to let the city know of any opposition. If there is opposition, the city will work with the neighborhood to seek a solution.
The changes go into effect immediately.
