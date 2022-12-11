CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte continued its annual holiday commitment to build 75 bikes for students participating in Right Moves for Youth.
The school-based dropout prevention and support program supports middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County. The Spokes Group donated the bikes.
City of Charlotte employees and their families spent the morning of Dec. 10 together assembling the bicycles.
“Year over year, the Bike Build initiative has had lasting impact on the lives of so many children,” said Sabrina Gilchrist, executive director of Right Moves for Youth. “We are incredibly grateful that the City of Charlotte and The Spokes Group understand how important it is for young people to be seen, to be given a means of independence and to be rewarded for their positive development. When our students receive brand-new bikes through this initiative, they realize that our community came together for them. They feel supported and become more motivated to succeed.”
“The Spokes Group has had a longstanding partnership with Right Moves for Youth over the years, and we have donated more than 1,000 bikes through this initiative,” said William Beard, director of The Spokes Group. “We are more than happy to provide bikes as rewards for students.”
