CHARLOTTE – Solid Waste Services will not collect trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on Monday, Jan. 17.
Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, with Friday customers receiving collection on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Solid Waste Services offers collection updates via text. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224.
For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.
Visit curibt.charlottenc.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.