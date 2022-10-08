CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announced Oct. 7 a delay in yard waste collection due to excessive debris from Hurricane Ian. Delays are expected to continue for the next few weeks. Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb on their regular collection day and leave it there until collected.
Garbage collection services are operating without delay on a normal schedule.
Yard waste should be prepared as follows:
• Leaves must be placed in paper bags, containers weighing less than 75 pounds. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected.
• Limbs should be no longer than five feet in length and four inches in diameter.
• Limbs should NOT be tied and can be placed in containers and/or paper bags.
• Yard waste should be placed at the curb in piles that are no longer than five feet and three feet high.
• Piles should be two feet apart.
Residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items in paper bags or reusable containers to one of the four Mecklenburg Countyfull-service recycling centers. Mecklenburg County may charge fees when disposing at the full-service centers.
Residents are also encouraged to register for Solid Waste Services text messages to receive up-to-the-minute collection service notices. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.