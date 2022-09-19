CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announced Sept. 19 a delay in recycling collection.
The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services provides a bi-weekly collection of recyclables curbside through a local vendor. The vendor is experiencing staffing shortages, causing the residential recycling collection to be delayed.
If a missed collection occurs, residents are advised to call 311 to report a missed collection and leave their recycling carts at the curb until collected.
Garbage and yard waste collection services are operating without delay on a normal schedule.
For convenience, residents can also dispose of recycling by taking their items to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Mecklenburg County may charge fees when disposing at the full-service centers.
Residents are also encouraged to register for Solid Waste Services' text messages to receive up-to-the-minute collection service notices. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts on their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text "Thursday" to 73224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.