CHARLOTTE – Solid Waste Services is operating on a normal schedule this week.
Solid Waste Services will collect trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on Dec. 24.
Solid Waste Services will also operate on a normal schedule the week of Dec. 27 and will collect trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on Dec. 31.
Christmas tree collection will begin Dec. 27. Real Christmas trees can be placed curbside with other yard waste items. Artificial trees must be scheduled for bulk item collection. Trees, real or artificial, should be free of any decoration. Lights, ornaments and other tree decorations should be reused, donated or bagged and thrown in the garbage.
Solid Waste Services customers can sign up to receive collection service updates by texting the collection date to 732-24. Once registered, customers will receive a text message any time there is a scheduled or unscheduled delay on collection day.
Visit curibt.charlottenc.gov for details.
