CHARLOTTE –The Charlotte Urban Design Center has awarded grants for the current round of the city’s Placemaking Grant Program. The program provides funding and technical support for projects that create and enhance community vibrancy, safety and identity.
Project types include:
Activation of leftover and/or underutilized spaces.
Streetscape improvements.
Art and beautification efforts.
Creation of community gathering spaces.
The current grant pool of approximately $208,000 builds upon the opportunities presented in the city’s Placemaking Hub, which provides toolkits to inspire and guide placemaking efforts. Additional funding was made available for projects that achieve carbon reduction goals, provide education on environmentally sustainable practices, address climate change or advance the city’s Strategic Energy Action Plan.
Many projects were created in conjunction with members of the Charlotte Urban Design Center’s pool of artists, who were commissioned to create original compositions.
The following projects have been awarded funding and are expected to be complete by Dec. 31.
The Evolved University City Farmer’s Market
Applicant – Jordan Harris.
Organization – University City Partners.
Project – Enhanced farmer’s market facilities.
Budget – $9,000.
Oaklawn Revitalized
Applicant – Laine Amortegui.
Organization – Oaklawn Language Academy and neighborhood.
Project – Neighborhood branding and street mural.
Budget – $10,000.
Derita Bus Stop Benches (In collaboration with the Office of Sustainability & Resiliency)
Applicant – Hasheem Halim.
Organization – Saturn Atelier and Inspired Plastics.
Project – Custom bus stop benches from upcycled plastic.
Budget – $5,000.00.
Rita’s Italian Ice Five Points Mural
Applicant – Lo’Vonia Parks.
Organization – Self represented artist.
Project – Wall mural.
Budget – $15,000.
Freedom Riders Pocket Park
Applicant – Marcia Kirkpatrick.
Organization – Westchester Community Development.
Project – Pocket park.
Budget – $18,000.
Brooklyn Collective Technical Assistance Grant
Applicant – Gwendolyn Jackson.
Organization – Brooklyn Collective.
Project – Technical assistance workshop and playbook.
Budget – $5,000.
Events at the Green at Prosperity Village
Applicant – Shika Raynor.
Organization – Prosperity Village Neighborhood Association.
Project – Events at a city open space.
Budget – $15,000.
Hazelton Drive Sidewalk Mural
Applicant – Hilary Larsen.
Organization – South Park area neighborhoods.
Project – Sidewalk mural.
Budget – $6,000.
Profiles of Beauty
Applicant – Dwayne Wilson.
Organization – Lower South End.
Project – Wall murals.
Budget – $5,000.
We Are One!
Applicant – Cynthia Harrison.
Organization – Health Empowerment Renewal.
Project – Street mural.
Budget – $15,000.
Camp Greene Beautification
Applicant – Ashley Dorado.
Organization – Historic Camp Greene Neighborhood Association.
Project – Signal cabinet wraps.
Budget – $5,000.
Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Center Panel Murals
Applicant – Anne Lambert.
Organization – VAPA.
Project – Wall murals.
$25,000.
Crosswalk Into Camp
Applicant – Davita Galloway.
Organization – Camp North End Neighborhood / North End Community Coalition.
Project – Wall murals and street murals.
$25,000.
Echo Hills Gathering Area
Applicant – Brandon Dombroski.
Organization – Echo Hills neighborhood.
Project – Parklet in underutilized right of way.
$13,000.
J. Charles Jones Mural
Applicant – J’Tanya Adams.
Organization – Historic West End Partners.
Project – Wall mural.
$12,000.
Living Pillars (In Collaboration with the Office of Sustainability & Resiliency)
Applicant – Ron Ross.
Organization – Historic West End Green District.
Project – Green infrastructure.
$25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.