CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is accepting applications from residents to join three new commissions charged with advising the city on key community priorities: equitable development, limiting displacement and promoting arts and culture.
Charlotte City Council voted Aug. 9 to officially establish the Charlotte Equitable Development Commission and Charlotte’s Neighborhood Equity and STabilization Commission.
Both commissions were first approved under the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan adopted by the council in June. The council also established a new Arts and Culture Advisory Board in June.
Members appointed to one of the three commissions will serve three-year terms spanning Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2024.
Applications are being accepted for each body through Aug. 27. Visit the Office of the City Clerk’s boards and commissions webpage for more details on each board and commission, and to apply.
Nominations and appointments will go before the council in September. Candidates who receive six or more nominations may be appointed by the council on Sept. 13. Other nominees will be brought before the council for a vote to be appointed Sept. 27.
Charlotte Equitable Development Commission
The Charlotte City Council has established the Charlotte Equitable Development Commission to ensure community members are hands-on, developing strategies and policies that will help Charlotte grow sustainably and equitably.
Members will advise the city and recommend strategies that balance equitable investments in areas of Charlotte with absent and insufficient infrastructure, areas experiencing the fastest growth, and areas targeted for growth.
The mayor and council members will appoint people experienced in community development and infrastructure assessment.
Charlotte’s Neighborhood Equity and STabilization Commission
This commission is focused on protecting people from displacement caused by gentrification.
The NEST Commission will build on the city’s existing strategies for affordable housing and addressing gentrification, while emphasizing limiting displacement. The commission will review and recommend anti-displacement strategies and tools for protecting residents who are moderately or highly vulnerable to displacement.
Membership will include housing advocates, neighborhood leaders, real estate developers, residents who have experienced displacement or are experiencing displacement, urban planning and land use experts, and housing finance experts.
Arts and Culture Advisory Board
Throughout 2021, the City of Charlotte has been exploring how the arts and culture sector can be resourced so it grows into a sustainable and diverse industry that creates jobs; raises Charlotte’s profile as a destination; and addresses issues such as social justice, education, workforce development and equitable access to opportunity.
Residents sitting on the new Arts and Culture Advisory Board will lead that work under the direction of the city’s arts and culture officer and alongside the wider community. The board will do the following:
Determine how to the allocate the remaining arts and culture funding in fiscal year 2022.
Determining the allocation of arts and culture funding in fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
Develop a comprehensive cultural plan.
