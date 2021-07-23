CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design and Development department has launched the Charlotte Future 2040 policy mapping process as a first step to the implementation of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The planning department is using a place types tool to create a map that translates place-based policies from the plan to specific locations throughout the community. Place types are a new classification system used to organize patterns of development.
"This map, a companion to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, will not alter or change any principles or goals in the adopted plan but will map out specific policies to realize the plan’s vision," Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba said. "This is the next step to realizing those principles and goals working together."
Residents can learn more about the mapping process and share their input online at www.cltfuture2040.com. Staff will also attend a series of upcoming community events to share information with the public.
A complete list of events are also available at www.cltfuture2040.com.
"Our 2040 Plan is a work in progress that requires continuous engagement and attention," Mayor Vi Lyles said. "With this mapping process, the realization of our community vision is underway."
