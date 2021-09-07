The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Throne of Grace Ministries partnered together to benefit local school children. While divisive school board meetings and bickering social media posts filled the air this back-to-school season,
These congregations focused on making a difference by uniting the community through service.
Local Latter-day Saint congregations hosted a back to school service drive and fair at their church building and invited members of Throne of Grace Ministries to join them. They cleaned book donations, filled backpacks with school supplies, made sight word note cards, created bookmarks, threaded pencil pouches and assembled weekend food bags for kids in need.
“I am so grateful for our dear friends at Throne of Grace for collaborating with us to help the children in our community,” said Jason Mattingley, an area Latter-day Saint leader. “Our common desire to love God and to serve our neighbor allowed us to provide more help to school children by working together rather than separately.”
The week after the service fair at their building, Latter-day Saints returned the favor. They helped Throne of Grace Ministries as they handed out backpacks to kids in east Charlotte.
“Living in times as these, we are grateful to have people come together from different faiths to serve our community,” said M.H. Russell, pastor of Throne of Grace Ministries.
Together these congregations of different faiths contributed to the following local organizations: Promising Pages, Classroom Central, Pencils with a Purpose, Esther’s Heart for Transformation Ministry and Briarwood Elementary, who partners with International House.
Each of these organizations provides service opportunities open to all community members. Visit www.justserve.org to volunteer with them or to find more ideas on how you and your family can serve our community.
