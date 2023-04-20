Churches collaborate to save lives through blood drive

CHARLOTTE – Twenty-two churches throughout the Greater Charlotte and Piedmont regions will host a Give as He Gave blood drive on April 22 and 29.
This is the second year area churches have joined with OneBlood to host blood drives in remembrance of Jesus Christ during the Easter season.
Last year’s drive resulted in 378 successful donations, the largest single-day blood collection ever for OneBlood in the Carolinas. Organizers hope to top that number this year.
“Blood that is donated today will be on the way to help a patient within two or three days,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood. “The turnaround is fast, making the need constant.”
Each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. In appreciation for this gift, donors will receive a free wellness checkup, a Give as He Gave shirt, and a $20 e-gift card from OneBlood.
Generally, healthy individuals who are 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.
“Jesus gave His life for us,” said Kristen Anderson, communication director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “He also taught us to love and serve our neighbors. There are many ways we can help others, but offering your own blood to save the life of another is a powerful symbol of what Christ did for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.