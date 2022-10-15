CHARLOTTE – Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated their time to help Hurricane Ian victims by taking calls and cataloging requests for help.
With the collaboration of over 1,800 volunteer organizations, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline has helped more than 80,900 homes and businesses find the helping hands needed to get on the path to recovery following a disaster. The hotline has been vital in cleanup efforts after many hurricanes including Ida, Sally, Irma, Matthew, Andrew, Sandy and others.
"A key tenet of Christianity is to love and serve our neighbors, to serve our brothers and sisters throughout the world,” said President Bryan Jenkins, an area faith leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Charlotte. “It is a privilege for Latter-day Saints to serve and bring a measure of relief to our dear friends who are suffering from hurricanes and natural disasters at this time."
Crisis Cleanup is a collaborative disaster work order management platform. All services are free. Volunteers from around the country donate time to answer calls from survivors and catalog work orders.
“When a natural disaster hits our country, we often feel helpless and want to offer assistance to the victims,” said Fernanda Shemanis, a volunteer from Charlotte. “Volunteering with the Crisis Cleanup Hotline gave me the opportunity to help those that have suffered devastating loss when Hurricane Ian passed through the hardest hit areas of Florida.
“Most of the victims that I spoke to were elderly and had health limitations that prevented them from cleaning up damage and debris that occurred with their homes and property. Listening to their concerns was such an important part of the process.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of this effort!”
Aaron Titus, executive director for Crisis Cleanup, recently stated that calls from those affected by Hurricane Ian have outpaced all previous disaster relief efforts they helped coordinate.
Survivors of Hurricane Ian needing assistance at their residence can call 800-451-1954. The hotline anticipates that most call center volunteer groups will be answering calls for assistance through Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.