The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently established a congregation for Portuguese speakers at their meetinghouse in Matthews.
Given the number of Brazilians living in the area, the church felt there was a need to serve this segment of Charlotte. Members of the congregation include Charlotte residents from diverse regions of Brazil, but the hope is to attract those from other Portuguese-speaking countries as well, like Portugal, Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde.
President Bryan Jenkins, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “We are so excited for this new Portuguese congregation. We know that worshiping and gathering together with those who share a native language can be a real strength. We hope to have more opportunities in the future to form groups for those who speak English as a second language.”
The congregation has become home to families, singles, children, teenagers and seniors. In addition to Sunday worship services, attendees participate in adult and youth classes, fellowshipping activities, and service opportunities. The church also offers an English language class on Friday nights.
Arlindo Tritto, a member of this new congregation said, “Many people joined because they wanted to express themselves in their own language. I’m joining the congregation because the gospel taught in my native language makes more sense than studying it in English. Also, I love the opportunity to serve in a small group.”
Regina Queiroz, a native Brazilian who has been a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ, believed the congregation’s formation was an answer to prayer. She remarked, “We moved here from Florida. When we got here, we couldn’t find a Brazilian church and became discouraged and unmotivated to go to church. This congregation is my prayer’s answer. We’ve received a lot of support that we’ll never forget.”
All Portuguese speakers are invited to attend Sunday worship services on Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 13925 Thompson Road in Matthews.
