WEDDINGTON – The Charlotte Nativity Festival returns the first weekend in December to Weddington.
The festival's goal is to bring the community together by sharing the story of Jesus Christ's birth and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits.
The free event will be hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 3 and 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. in their parking lot just off Providence Road at 5897 Hemby Road, Weddington.
Designed as a drive-through experience, visitors stay in their vehicles as they "journey to the stable" to see the Christ child. They listen to an audio recording of the Christmas story through words and music as well as watch live portrayals of Bible characters, including Roman soldiers, angels, wise men, shepherds, Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus. Along the route, you can spot an alpaca, llama, sheep, goats and even a camel.
Upon arrival, visitors tune into pre-recorded audio tracks to enjoy the narration of the classic Bible story. Spanish and Portuguese translations are available this year.
“This is a very family-friendly event,” said Terry Davis, an organizer of the event. “Kids' faces light up as they see all the animals and take in all the lights. It is a great way to usher in the Christmas season."
The Charlotte Nativity Festival runs parallel to a global initiative by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to "Light the World," an effort to transform Christmas into a season of service. Visitors of the Nativity are invited to bring items to donate to Refugee Support Services, Common Heart and The Relatives. Needed items and other details of the event are listed at charlottenativityfestival.com.
