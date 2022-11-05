CHARLOTTE – Children’s Home Society will host an elegant evening with supporters to make an impact for children at its sixth annual Holiday Soirée.
The evening will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, open bar, Emcee Fly Ty, Diamonds Direct Mystery Box Raffle and auctions.
The event takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bazal Gallery Nightclub, 950 NC Music Factory Blvd. Tickets cost $150 at www.chsnc.org/soiree.
Children’s Home Society served more than 20,000 North Carolina children and families last year. This included providing family preservation services to over 1,000 youth and creating a safe haven for nearly 1,100 children with foster care families.
