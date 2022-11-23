CHARLOTTE – Chick-fil-A wants to demolish its location at 4431 Randolph Road and replace it with a drive-thru-only restaurant. But getting the rezoning needed to make that happen may be a tall order as Charlotte leaders strive to make the city more walkable and less congested.
The idea is to build two drive-thru lanes to reduce queuing onto Randolph Road, according to John Carmichael, an attorney representing Chick-fil-A during the rezoning process. The restaurant would have a walk-up window with outdoor seating but not a dining room.
Tami Porter operates the Chick-fil-A at Woodlawn Road. Porter told the Charlotte City Council on Nov 21 that converting her location to drive-thru-only last year has helped tremendously with traffic on Woodlawn Road.
“We’re getting really positive feedback from the community and our guests,” Porter said. “Our kitchen is probably 80 to 85% of the building now. It’s helped tremendously for the getting the food out quicker.”
Council members Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera asked several questions related to how the proposal would affect traffic and safety along Randolph Road. Ajmera had concerns about safety while Winston had doubts about the proposal being a solution for traffic congestion.
“I feel like this is getting blown up into a big policy discussion,” Carmichael said in response to questions from Ajmera. “We’re trying to find a practical solution to an existing queueing problem for a use that’s been there 21 years, has 140 employees and has been a benefit to the community in which I live.”
Winston wondered if the restaurant was inducing traffic by already closing its dining room to walk-in customers.
“I think this is a bad decision to make this drive-thru only,” Winston said. “I think this is a place that is densifying and it’s going to be intensifying over time. This is the last place I would want to put a drive-thru only. I look at this whole sea of parking and I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to make this a more pedestrian place.”
Neighbor Liana Humphrey spoke on behalf of the project because she believes the plan and its road improvements will reduce the number of cars lining up along Randolph Road.
However, Humphrey said her neighbors weren't pleased with recent rezonings in the area, namely the Publix in 2015 and 260 apartments a couple of months ago.
A couple of people spoke out against the project during the public hearing.
Ryan Elkins bikes to work. He recalled an instance in which he has been hit by a car and other times when drive-thrus have refused to serve him on a bike.
“Charlotte markets itself as a connected city with world-class transit. As of right now, I strongly disagree with this claim,” Elkins said. “Charlotte is a city that since the mid-20th century has been built for and only for people in cars.”
Council member Tariq Bokhari credited Chick-fil-A for innovating in a “Disney-like way” to move people. Bokhari flipped Winston’s “induced traffic” argument, saying Chick-fil-A will attract people who are drawn to the efficiency of getting their food.
“I want a town that has pedestrian and biker safety in the front of our minds but at the end of the day, you can’t wish that into existence from behind the dais on rezoning nights,” Bokhari said. “We have to invest massive amounts of money into the infrastructure to make that viable.”
He cautioned colleagues that as long as they keep vilifying cars, they’re going to avoid the real strategic solution and risk stifling innovation.
The council may vote on the project next month.
