CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Beverly Crest Boulevard in Charlotte recently donated several boxes and bags of nonperishable food items to Loaves and Fishes. Over the past few weeks, students and their families participated in a food drive to collect donations for Loaves and Fishes to distribute to community members in need during the holiday season.
Students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping others.
Loaves and Fishes is a nonprofit that provides a week’s worth of nutritionally balanced groceries to people experiencing a short-term crisis through a network of 41 emergency food pantries located throughout Mecklenburg County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.