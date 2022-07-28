CHARLOTTE – Eight Charlotte culinary leaders are coming together on Sept. 29th at Project 658 for FORK Cancer, an expertly crafted dining experience with 100% of event proceeds supporting The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research and three other local cancer nonprofits.
The event is co-hosted by Charlotte’s Food & Beverage Social Club and Forever Oceans.
Dinner guests will enjoy a four-course culinary masterpiece prepared by eight of Charlotte’s elite chefs, as well as wine and beer, signature cocktails and dancing. This celebration of life event will benefit cancer survivorship programs, education and research in the Charlotte region all while honoring all those impacted by cancer diagnoses.
FORK Cancer’s non-profit beneficiaries are The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research, Teal Diva, Colon Cancer Coalition and Carolina Breast Friends.
Chef Mark Allison, of Forever Oceans and founder of FORK Cancer, was driven by his own personal story in envisioning the event.
“My beautiful wife Allison was diagnosed with stage-four Carcinoid Syndrome in 2008,” Allison said. “Originally given three years to live, she courageously battled for eight years before passing away in 2015 at the age of 50 years old. Not once did Allison complain about her condition or ask, ‘Why me?’ She was such a driving force of inspiration. It has been seven years since she passed away and now is the time to help and support others in the same situation. Together, we can all make a difference in the lives of the people we love. FORK Cancer is a tribute to Allison and a celebration of life for all those affected by cancer.”
Tickets cost $150 at https://fbsocialclub.com/fork-cancer/. Sponsor tables of eight guests are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.