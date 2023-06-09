Chef Diminich adds spice to meals at home

CHARLOTTE – If you find yourself wishing you could bottle the bold flavors you experienced during a visit to Restaurant Constance, chef/owner Sam Diminich has you covered.
For Diminich, packaging his house-made dressings, barbecue sauces and spices for retail was a natural progression for the Your Farms Your Table Restaurant Group – the creative culinary company he launched during the pandemic to help local farmers meet customer needs in the region.
“It’s another opportunity to impact people through food while collaborating with local producers,” Diminich said. “Like pairing salad dressings with local lettuces and barbecue sauces with local meats.”
The products certainly fulfill a demand.
“In business, it’s important to listen to consumers,” said Diminich, who made his goods available for retail in early 2022. “We had all kinds of requests for sauces and vinaigrettes, so off we went.”
The Your Farms Your Table bottled dressings are arguably the versatile stars of the show, with White Balsamic Vinaigrette and Apple Cider Vinaigrette as top sellers. Both double as marinades, as does the Miso Soy dressing.
“In the restaurant, we use the Apple Cider Vinaigrette on our Bibb Salad, which we serve with bibb and radicchio lettuces, butternut fondue, toasted benne seeds, pickled apples, strawberries and chevre,” Diminich said. “When we say bring Restaurant Constance home, we mean it.”
The two bottled barbecue sauces – Black Garlic and Korean – add depth to notable Restaurant Constance dishes such as BBQ Pork Belly and Korean Smoked Chicken on the YourFarms Your Table side.
There’s also Your Farms Your Table spice blends as well, in Barbecue and Coffee Rub mixes,custom created in collaboration with Chef Troy Gagliardo of Motown Spice Provisions.
The packaged products fuel the retail arm of his business, which has grown to include the 10-table Restaurant Constance – recently named Best New Restaurant by Charlotte Magazine – and additional divisions such as catering/events and prepared meals, among others.
The products, ranging from $8 to 12, can be purchased at Restaurant Constance, 2200 Thrift Road; the Matthews Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 18 at 188 N.Trade St.; Bear Food, 130 Matthews Station St., Suite 1-H, and online via Constance @ Home.Pickup is available 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Restaurant Constance.
Diminich said more offerings are coming soon – and to arrive early if you plan to make purchases at the Matthews Farmers’ Market.
“The response has been overwhelming,” he said. “Most dressings sell out at our farmers market Saturdays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.